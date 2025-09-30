Body recovered from water in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Body pulled from a pond in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)

The DeKalb County Fire Department pulled a body Tuesday out of water near Clifton Springs Road.

What we know:

Officials said the search began Monday evening after a family member reported the man missing around 7:30 p.m. Relatives told police he often fished in the area.

Firefighters searched the water Monday night but postponed the operation until daylight Tuesday. The recovery effort involved drones and the department’s dive team.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.