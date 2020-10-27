Body of aspiring hip-hop artist found in trunk of Virginia man's car after crash in Miami: police

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 12:34 AM EDT until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
11
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:43 PM EDT until THU 4:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Body of aspiring hip-hop artist found in trunk of Virginia man's car after crash in Miami: police

By Associated Press
Published 
Virginia
Associated Press

Hip-hop artist from Northern Virginia found dead

Authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man's car after he crashed on a Miami highway, police said.

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man's car after he crashed on a Miami highway, police said.

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, was arrested and charged with illegal transport of human remains and second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter, news outlets reported.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain (Miami Dade Corrections)

A Miami-Dade police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday afternoon and found Coltrain and his silver Acura.

Troopers towed the car to the parking lot of Hialeah’s Westland Mall and became suspicious of Coltrain when he asked to remove his belongings from the car, which included a gun case.

WATCH FOX 5 LIVE IN THE APP FOR THE LATEST!

Authorities said they were also suspicious because they noticed buzzing flies and the smell of rotting flesh around the car.

Troopers opened Coltrain's trunk and found Trotter's body "wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition," the police report said.

An autopsy revealed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.

A motive for the killing wasn't immediately released. It’s unclear whether Coltrain had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17 leaving his home in Triangle, Virginia with Coltrain, who is also from Virginia.

The two had been friends for more than a decade. Trotter's family said he was trying to forge a hip-hop career. His rap name was "Kent Won’t Stop."