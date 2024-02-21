Body found near train tracks by Cheshire Bridge Road Wednesday morning

article

A body was found Wednesday morning near the train tracks in the 2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road, according to Atlanta police.

The body belongs to a man who appears to have been about 59 years old, police say. At this time, it does not appear that foul play was involved.

A train was stopped on the tracks nearby. The man may have been struck by the train.

The incident is still under investigation.

