Body found in northwest Atlanta, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The body was located by officers around 10:53 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bolton Road NW, according to Atlanta police.

Homicide investigators were at the scene working to determine how the person died.

Police have not released the name of the 31-year-old man who died.

The incident remains under investigation.

