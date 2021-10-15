Body found in burning car in DeKalb County

article

Investigators working a vehicle fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County say a body was found inside.

The car was located at South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road and Coffee Road, according to authorities.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

