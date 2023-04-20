Boarding company workers ambushed by squatters in Lithonia

article

A dispute between workers of a boarding company sent to secure a home and squatters ended with a man being shot and police searching for the gunman.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called around 4:11 p.m. to the 6100 block of Covington Highway about a person shot. Once at the scene, they located a man in his 20s inside store with a gunshot wound to his leg. According to police, the man was shot at another location where he was involved in an argument with the suspect that resulted in gunfire. The man told police he and a coworker took off in their car, but that the gunman followed him, still firing shots. The man managed to make it to the shopping center where police were called.

The man, who FOX 5 is not identifying at this time, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injury.

FOX 5 has learned the man works for a boarding company that was securing a property along Great Oaks Drive in Lithonia when he and his fellow employees encountered squatters. Police were called to the area and the squatters left. However, as the boarding company employees were preparing to leave, the man says the squatters returned and targeted their vehicle.

Police have not identified the suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video related to this story, email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.