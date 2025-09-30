Billy Zane channels cinema’s great 'Godfather' in new film

The Brief Billy Zane steps into the shoes of "The Godfather," playing Oscar-winner Marlon Brando in the new film "Waltzing with Brando." Set in Tahiti, the film follows the late star’s efforts to create the world’s first eco-friendly getaway — a project which illustrates Brando’s deep love and concern for the environment. Says Zane of the project: "This film was a love letter to Brando, but also a love letter to Tahiti and its people."



Billy Zane and Marlon Brando go back a long way.

"‘On The Waterfront,’ in a 16mm print at my high school, that the film society played," recalls Zane when asked about his introduction to the iconic Oscar-winning actor. "I was probably in grade school, to be honest. I was there from the 6th grade, so sometime in my 6th to 7th grade."

Cut, print, and flash-foward: today, the "Titanic" star is earning the best reviews of his career thanks to "Waltzing with Brando," the biopic in which he stars as the legendary star of such classics as "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "The Godfather."

"This isn’t a cradle-to-grave biopic," says Zane of the film. "It’s not about the man as an actor. More to the point, it’s about where he placed acting in his priorities that makes this so interesting."

Set in Brando’s beloved Tahiti, the film follows the late star’s efforts to create the world’s first eco-friendly getaway — a project which illustrates Brando’s deep love and concern for the environment. And, of course, making a movie set in Tahiti meant actually filming in Tahiti, capturing the breathtaking beauty of French Polynesia.

"Even when I see it, I go, ‘God, that looks really fake,’" laughs Zane of the stunning cinematography. "This film was a love letter to Brando, but also a love letter to Tahiti and its people."

"Waltzing with Brando" was written and directed by Bill Fishman and co-stars Jon Heder, Camille Rabat, Richard Dreyfuss, and Tia Carrere. For more information on the film, click here.