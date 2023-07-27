Big Time Rush surprises patients with singalong at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

The patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta got a fun surprise Wednesday when the pop group Big Time Rush stopped by the hospital.

The California band, which became extremely popular on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s, is traveling the country for their "Can't Get Enough Tour."

Before they rocked Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheater, the band made a stop at the hospital to take photos with patients and staff, play games, and talk to them about their music and tour.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

The group even had an acoustic singalong to their popular song "Boyfriend."

The group, which reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic after putting the band on hiatus in 213, released their newest album, titled "Another Life," in June.