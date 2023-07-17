Big jackpots in Powerball, Mega Millions having Alabama residents coming to Georgia

At gas stations and convenience stores throughout Georgia, people are feeling the lottery fever. It comes as Powerball’s jackpot sits at $900 million and Mega Millions is at $640 million.

"Sometimes I win, sometimes I don’t, but if you don’t play, you can’t win," said Michael Getto.

"I’ve been playing long enough, and I think I’m due," said Dwayne Marshall. "Hopefully, God willing."

Marshall has high hopes. He drove an hour from Alabama for the chance to win big in the Peach State. Alabama is one of five states without a lottery. So, if Alabamians like him want to play, they are forced to drive, and that means convenience stores like Robinson and Sons in Haralson County are packed with people from out of state.

"Alabama, they need to, you know, get with the program," Marshall said.

Lottery officials say Monday’s $900-million jackpot is the third-largest Powerball prize ever and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

"I’m hoping that I get a piece of it," Marshall said. "I’m not greedy. I don’t want all of it. I just want a nice piece of it.

"Can be good to my friends, I could be good to my family, and I could donate to charity," said Carol Bukszar. "While the odds of winning the $900 million are slim, 1 in 292.2 million, people are not letting that deter them.

"I always do a quick pick, so it’s all in the hands of the lottery guys," Bukszar said.

If someone is lucky enough to win the $900 million, they could take annual payments or a lump sum of $465.1 million before taxes.