Big Bethel AME commemorates anniversary of the March on Washington

The Brief Dozens gathered at Big Bethel AME Church for "Social Justice Sunday." It's meant to commemorate the upcoming 62nd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's March on Washington and "I have a Dream" speech. Church leaders want to encourage congregants to make their voices heard by ensuring they're registered to vote.



Dozens gathered at Big Bethel AME church in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Sunday to remember August 28, 1963, the day Martin Luther King Jr delivered his historic "I have a dream Speech."

The backstory:

The church served as a central meeting location during the civil rights movement.

What they're saying:

"Here in what was known as the city hall of Sweet Auburn I'm inviting people back to city hall we're back open for business. We want this to again be a place of gathering a place of community a place of not just acceptance but a place of affirmation," Rev. Dr. Jay Augustine, Senior Pastor of Big Bethel AME Church, said.

"I hope people will check to make sure that if they have been purged from voter rolls they will re-register...there is a senate election next year and all eyes will be on the peach state," he added.

It comes days after Georgia finalized the cancellation of over 400,000 inactive voter registrations.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they were wrongly removed from the state's voter list can re-register online. You can check your status here.