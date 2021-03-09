Biden’s German shepherds sent back to Delaware after reportedly biting security guard

article

They’re in the dog house now.

According to reports, President Biden’s two German shepherds have been moved out of the White House after one of them showed some ruff behavior.

TMZ and NBC News reported that first dogs Major and Champ were sent back to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware last week.

Major, who made history as the first rescue dog in the Executive Mansion, is said to have bitten a member of White House security, according to the reports.

RELATED: Joe Biden's dogs, Major and Champ, get their own Instagram account

The 3-year-old pooch has also reportedly been barking and lunging at staff and security.

Advertisement

Major was adopted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

Champ is the older of the two at 13 and has been part of the Biden family since 2008.

The dogs moved into the White House on Jan. 25 after spending the first week of the Biden administration at the Delaware home, FOX News reports.

MORE NEWS: House poised to vote on COVID-19 relief plan, $1,400 stimulus checks this week

They’ve been allowed to roam the grounds around the complex and have been included in Oval Office photos.

According to NBC News, White House officials said Champ and Major will be back in the White House and that with the First Lady traveling, the pooches are staying with family friends in Delaware.

FOX News contributed to this report.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates from the White House.