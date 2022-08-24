Second murder arrest in shooting of teen on front porch of Bibb County home

More than a year and a half after a Bibb County teenager was shot several times on the front porch of a home, deputies say they have made a second arrest.

David Martin Jr., 18, was arrested by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Pulaski County without incident.

Martin along with 20-year-old Semaj Dayion Martin were charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence.

Deputies say Lawrence was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 600 block of Center Street at 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when he was shot several times. He was rushed to in critical condition to Navicent Health Medical Center

Semaj Dayion Martin turned himself in to the authorities the following day.

Both were booked into the Bibb County Jail and are being held without bond.