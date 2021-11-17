Sheriff: Macon teenager goes missing after leaving cousin's hotel room

article

Bibb County deputies are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who has been missing for over a week.

Officials say 14-year-old Tiffany Phelps was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Intown Suites on the 1400 block of Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

The teenager was reported missing two days later by her mother. She had been seen with her cousin and his girlfriend at the hotel, but disappeared that night after she left his room to go back to see her mother.

Phelps is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. Her hair is in braids.

She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, black shorts, and red open-toe slides.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to the on-call Crime Against Children Investigator or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

