Beer cans and kegs scattered after train crashes into tractor trailer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities spent the morning cleaning up at a Henry County railway crossing after a train hit a tractor trailer.
It happened on Old Griffin Road at Griffin Street Tuesday morning. Officials said that tractor trailer will filled of beer kegs and cans.
The trailer was split in half scattering the cans and kegs all along the train tracks.
Workers were on the scene through the afternoon to clean up.
No one was injured.
The cause is under investigation.