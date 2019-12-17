Expand / Collapse search

Beer cans and kegs scattered after train crashes into tractor trailer

Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Train vs beer truck

Henry County police said a beer truck was struck by a train Tuesday morning

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities spent the morning cleaning up at a Henry County railway crossing after a train hit a tractor trailer.

It happened on Old Griffin Road at Griffin Street Tuesday morning. Officials said that tractor trailer will filled of beer kegs and cans.

The trailer was split in half scattering the cans and kegs all along the train tracks.

Workers were on the scene through the afternoon to clean up.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

Train collides with tractor trailer

A beer truck is struck by a train causing tons of debris