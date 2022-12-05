German robotics company bringing North American headquarters, jobs to Cherokee County

A German robotics company will bring over 100 new jobs to Georgia though a new manufacturing facility in Cherokee County.

Becker Robotic Equipment, which was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dülmen, Germany, will invest more than $30 million through its new North American headquarters in Canton.

In total, officials expect the manufacturing facility will create 137 new jobs in the county.

"As the No. 1 state for business with a highly skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure, and strong trade network, Georgia continues to attract global companies like Becker to our ever-growing automotive industry," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "Last year alone, the automotive industry created more than 16,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state, and we'll continue to build on that momentum. We're grateful for Becker's decision to locate their North American headquarters in Georgia and look forward to their expanding impact on the Peach State."

Becker’s new headquarters and facility will be located at The Bluffs at Technology Park in Canton. It will be designed with clean energy solutions including solar panels.

The company says it will be looking to hire sale and applications engineers, automotive project managers, non-automotive project managers, inside sales support staff, project engineers, office administrators, HR generalists, and more.

"The investment in Georgia builds on our previous success in the state and enables us to bring about a new phase of growth for our high-tech manufacturing operations, incorporated in a mixed-use, campus-style development with beautiful homes and astonishing recreational areas," said Johan Broekhuijsen, a spokesperson for Becker Robotic Equipment Corp. "Georgia’s business environment, particularly regarding e-mobility, has been critical in this regard. The available workforce, business environment and support on all levels drove the decision to remain in the state."

Officials say in the fiscal year 2022, automotive products created almost 16,000 new jobs across the state.

If you are interested in a position, you can reach out directly to the company at hiring-us@becker-robotic.com.