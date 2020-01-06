Beaumont woman in viral video beating her son speaks out

“I just want to tell my side of the story and if you don’t like me after that, that’s cool,’ Briittanie Thomas said. “I’m not here for you, I’m here for my kids."

The internet watched and cringed after Thomas says she got yet another call from her son’s school about the 7-year-old’s bad behavior.

“I had a got a call stating my son threatened the teacher. He was threatening to get her beat up by me and he threatened to kill her,” said Thomas.

Most parents would undoubtedly discipline their child for saying such disturbing things to a teacher.

But Thomas’s choices led to felony child abuse charges.

“He didn’t know he was in trouble,” Thomas said.

But soon, the 7-year-old and everyone within earshot would hear belt smacking and profanities.

Thomas repeatedly calls her little boy the N-word in the video.

“Yeah, it was wrong. It was really wrong, but in my mind, it’s just the way that I speak,” said Thomas.

A couple of months have passed since this video went viral. So how does Thomas feel about it now?

“I feel terrible about it, because at the end of the day, I love my kids I would never hurt my kids, ever,” she said.

Thomas is a single mother of five. The oldest is 20 and Thomas says none of the fathers are around to help.

Her youngest three little girls and her 7-year-old son are now in CPS custody.

That state agency says no parent can spank a child.

“I’m going to fight for my kids I was wrong,” Thomas said. “I swear I had good intentions. I was wrong.”

Watch the full original video below: