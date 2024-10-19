Bartow County farm animals face long recovery after deadly barn fire

The Brief A barn fire at Painted Buffalo Homestead in Adairsville, Bartow County, resulted in the death of several ducks, chickens, and quails, with three pigs surviving but severely burned. Farm owner and Marine veteran Jessica Rambo was away helping with hurricane relief when neighbors alerted her to the fire, which was caused by a faulty extension cord plug. Two pigs named Littie and Copper and a piglet ran through the fire to escape, suffering burns on their underbellies, ears, and faces, and are now receiving veterinary care. Some animals ran into the woods following the fire but have since returned to the farm. The Painted Buffalo, a nonprofit organization founded by Rambo, assists veterans through art. The farm's animals serve as emotional support, and there is now a GoFundMe campaign to aid in their recovery and rebuilding of the homestead.



A fire that tore through a barn in Bartow County last week has left a farm's animals with a long road to recovery.

The blaze claimed the lives of several ducks, chickens, and quails, while three pigs survived but suffered severe burns.

The fire took place last Friday at the Painted Buffalo Homestead in Adairsville, said the farm’s owner, Jessica Rambo, a Marine veteran.

"I was out of town, in Augusta, visiting some friends and helping with hurricane relief, and a neighbor had called and said that my barn was on fire," Rambo said.

Rambo said that firefighters from Bartow County determined the cause of the fire: a faulty extension cord plug.

"We lost quite a few birds. We have ducks, chickens, chicks, and ducklings, quail. Quite a few of our pigs now, I call them crispy," she said.

Among the surviving animals, two pigs, named Littie and Copper, and a piglet sustained serious burns and required veterinary treatment.

"They had to go through the fire to get out of the barn, and so their undersides and their ears and face are a little toasted up, but they're getting veterinary care," Rambo said.

Some of the farm’s other animals were initially spooked and ran off into the woods, but Rambo said they eventually returned to the property.

Rambo, who moved to the farm two years ago, has a mission to help fellow veterans.

"I'm new here to Georgia. This is a property that I bought about two years ago. My background is in the military. I was in the Marine Corps," she said.

She founded the Painted Buffalo, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans connect with art and find joy.

"Our animals here, they're, you know, they're my buddies. They’re here as emotional support," Rambo added.

As the animals heal, Rambo is hoping for community support during this challenging time.

Friends have started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe.