Barry Manilow's farewell tour comes to metro Atlanta

For one night only, Gas South Arena will transform into the Copacabana as Barry Manilow brings his farewell tour to metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The legendary singer’s tour, "Manilow: The Last Concerts Tour," will visit several cities, including Charleston, S.C., and three stops in Florida. The tour will stop in Duluth on Jan. 16, 2026.

What they're saying:

Manilow joined Good Day Atlanta's Alex Whittler on Wednesday to discuss the tour.

He said he's excited about coming back to Atlanta. He was last here in 2023, with his first stop in the metro being almost 50 years ago in 1976.

"I'm 100 years old, you think I'd have given up by now," Manilow said. "But I love what I do. I've got a great band, a great crew. I'll keep going until I can't do it anymore."

Manilow said he'd perform many of his popular songs like "Copacabana," "Mandy," and "I Write the Songs."

"The show gets bigger and more exciting," Manilow said. "By the time we get to "Copa" at the end, people are just lighting themselves on fire."

Manilow also has a new song titled "Once Before I Go." He said it was written by Peter Allen years ago and pitched to him by Clive Davis.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful record," he said.

What you can do:

General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Manilow’s website. Gold and fan club tickets have already sold out.

For fans who miss out, Manilow is also extending his Las Vegas residency through December 2026.