Barrow County: $2M grant funds wastewater facility expansion

The Brief Barrow County received a $2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant to expand the Tanners Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility. The expansion increases treatment capacity to 2 million gallons per day along the Highway 316 corridor. Officials allocated about $7.6 million in county water and sewer funds to cover the rest of the project costs.



Barrow County secured a $2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant to expand the Tanners Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility and support growth along the Highway 316 corridor.

What we know:

Local leaders are upgrading infrastructure to keep up with community development. The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded a $2 million grant to boost processing capacity at the Tanners Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility to 2 million gallons per day.

What they're saying:

Barrow County is putting up roughly $7.6 million from its water and sewer funds to complete the infrastructure project. "Quality growth begins with quality infrastructure," Barrow County Chairman Pat Graham said. "This grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission allows us to make a strategic investment that will strengthen capacity along the Highway 316 corridor and help position Barrow County for continued economic opportunity. By planning ahead and expanding critical infrastructure, we are ensuring we can continue to attract high-quality development and investment while maintaining the level of service our citizens expect."

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced a specific start date or estimated completion date for construction at the Tanners Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility.