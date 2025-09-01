Baby Pantry seeks new home as demand grows across Georgia

The Brief The Baby Pantry helps Georgia families with baby essentials from diapers to cribs The nonprofit must relocate in less than 60 days and is raising $50,000 Leaders say a larger space would allow them to serve more families in need



For many new parents, the list of essentials feels endless — diapers, wipes, clothes, cribs, and car seats. For families facing financial hardship, the challenge can be overwhelming.

What we know:

That’s where The Baby Pantry steps in. The nonprofit, founded 10 years ago by Chlorey Campbell, provides families across Georgia with items ranging from diapers and clothing to larger needs like car seats, bassinets, and maternity supplies. "We serve families with diapers, wipes, clothing, newborn through age five," Campbell said. "We provide the big ticket items, car seats, cribs, bassinets, postpartum items for mom, and also maternity items as well."

Over the years, the group has served thousands of families. Some stop by weekly, others every few months, while hospitals and community partners call in emergencies.

What they're saying:

Campbell said Grady Hospital is one of their partners, explaining, "Car seats is one of the things that we give because a lot of them don’t have car seats to bring their babies home from the hospital."

Staff member Rebecca Muhihu said families who turn to the pantry come from all walks of life. "Maybe they’ve lost their jobs, some women have high-risk pregnancies and can’t work, so we have all these situations where it’s not necessarily a choice, it’s something you end up in," she said.

Why you should care:

Now, the nonprofit is facing a challenge of its own. With less than 60 days to vacate its donated space, the group is working to raise $50,000 to fund a move and secure a new lease. Campbell said the change may also bring opportunity. "A larger space would also allow us to serve more families. Right now due to the high demand of services we are experiencing significant growth and our calendar fills up quickly."

For Campbell and her team, the mission remains clear — to provide a safe place for mothers and make sure every baby has what they need. "If we can step in the little gaps that make it easier to figure that out, the relief on our families’ faces, like this is one less thing I have to figure out, is really important," Muhihu said.