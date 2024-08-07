Airline announces new nonstop service between Atlanta and Delaware Valley

article

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is adding a new route to the Delaware Valley.

Starting on Nov. 8, Avelo Airlines will begin operating a nonstop route between the Atlanta airport and Wilmington Airport in New Castle County, Delaware.

The flights, which will use Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

"We are proud to announce a new nonstop route between ATL and Philadelphia, as we continue to showcase our convenient, affordable and reliable travel to Atlanta travelers," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said. "Avelo’s nonstop service to ATL from three destinations also makes enjoying Atlanta’s abundance of vibrant urban and outdoor experiences a fast and seamless journey for travelers."

One-way fares start at $46. You can make reservations at AveloAir.com.