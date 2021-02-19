Woman in alleged stolen van leads police in bizarre pursuit in El Sereno, DTLA areas

Authorities Friday were in pursuit of a reportedly stolen van in the El Sereno area.

The female driver was seen making several erratic moves on freeways and side streets. Video from SkyFOX showed the vehicle blow through multiple stop signs and at one point, driving into oncoming traffic.

The driver appeared to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The pursuit was initiated by Alhambra police but the California Highway Patrol picked up the vehicle when the driver entered the 101 Freeway near Vermont Avenue heading towards downtown Los Angeles.

Eventually, the CHP called off its pursuit, but a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter continued to track the van from overhead.

Around 10:10 a.m., the driver pulled over on Sheffield Ave., exited the vehicle and placed something on the side of the street. At that point, a police cruiser caught up to the van and bumped the vehicle in an apparent attempt to block the suspect's vehicle in, but the driver was able to evade authorities and the pursuit continued.

Several civilians appeared to encourage the driver, with signs and at times, giving the driver fist bumps and handshakes.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the suspect driver abandoned the van on Pueblo Avenue and got into the passenger side of a white MINI Cooper.

The MINI Cooper was stopped by police on Warwick Avenue less about five minutes later. Police appeared to order the driver of the Mini Cooper, a woman with red hair, out of the vehicle and took her into custody.

Police eventually approached the vehicle in order to forcefully take the initial pursuit driver into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

