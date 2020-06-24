Authorities erase references to Robert E. Lee in 2 California national parks

At Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California, authorities are removing all references to Robert E. Lee.

The two national parks, near Fresno, decided to remove all mention of the Confederate general from exhibits, as well as printed and online material, as protesters demand the removal of monuments to historical figures linked to slavery or colonialism.

Each park has a sequoia that is named for Lee. The names cannot be officially altered without approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Services.

This story was reported from Oakland, California.