Austell's Shameta Jones-Harrell sworn in as Cobb County's 1st-ever female police chief

The city of Austell has made history after swearing in their new police chief this week.

Chief Shameta Jones-Harrell received a unanimous vote at Monday night's Austell City Council meeting.

What we know:

Jones-Harrell is replacing Scott Hamilton, who served as the city's chief of police for two and a half years.

She's the first female chief of police in the history of Cobb County.

What they're saying:

"We are so proud of her and we know that she will do a phenomenal job in this role," the Austell Police Department wrote on Facebook.