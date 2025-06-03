Expand / Collapse search

Austell's Shameta Jones-Harrell sworn in as Cobb County's 1st-ever female police chief

Published  June 3, 2025 10:38am EDT
Shameta Jones-Harrell is the new police chief for the Austell Police Department. (Austell Police Department) 

AUSTELL, Ga. - The city of Austell has made history after swearing in their new police chief this week.

Chief Shameta Jones-Harrell received a unanimous vote at Monday night's Austell City Council meeting.

What we know:

Jones-Harrell is replacing Scott Hamilton, who served as the city's chief of police for two and a half years.

She's the first female chief of police in the history of Cobb County.

What they're saying:

"We are so proud of her and we know that she will do a phenomenal job in this role," the Austell Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the Austell Police Department.

