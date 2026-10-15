Austell railyard murder arrest: Third suspect captured in Florida

article

The Brief Escambia County sheriff's deputies arrested 27-year-old Ty Anthony Thompson in Florida in connection with a fatal railyard shooting. Cobb County police charged Thompson with felony murder and aggravated assault for the killing of Curdravious Clark. Authorities previously jailed two other men without bond as the homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.



A third suspect faces murder charges following a deadly September shooting at a local intermodal facility, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators located the fugitive in Florida more than a month after the fatal gunfire.

Austell intermodal facility murder

What we know:

Florida deputies captured Ty Anthony Thompson, 27, on the morning of Oct. 15, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit identified Thompson as the third suspect in the death of 27-year-old Curdravious Clark. Thompson faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault while held in Escambia County awaiting extradition.

(L) Keondre Johnson (R) Michael Riles (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or explained how the suspects knew the victim. Police have not revealed what led investigators to Thompson's location in Florida.

Norfolk Southern railyard shooting

Timeline:

Austell police officers rushed to the Norfolk Southern railyard at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway SE around 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 14 after receiving reports of a person shot. First responders found Clark suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, where he died. The gunman fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting Austell police to request assistance from the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

On Sept. 24 around 2:30 a.m., detectives arrested 28-year-old Keondre Johnson and 26-year-old Michael Riles. Authorities charged both men with felony murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses before locking them up without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Cobb County murder probe

What's next:

Thompson remains in custody in Escambia County while awaiting extradition back to Georgia to face his criminal charges. D

What you can do:

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding case #26059929 to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.