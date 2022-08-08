Audiences 'flip' for touring circus in Lawrenceville

Considering its name includes the word "flip," you can bet the latest circus to stop in metro Atlanta won’t be skimping on the awe-inspiring thrills! And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we gave viewers the best seat under the big top as we spent a few hours learning what makes Flip Circus so unique.

Flip Circus opened under an impossible-to-miss red and white tent at Lawrenceville’s Sugarloaf Mills shopping center late last month and continues performances there through Aug. 15.

Flip Circus is described as a "smaller, more intimate" version of Circus Vazquez, the traveling performing circus created by the Vazquez brothers back in 1969 (and which recently wrapped up an engagement at Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta). This is the first national tour for Flip Circus, which will move on to Florida after finishing its run in Lawrenceville.

But let’s not focus on that part — there’s still a week of performances left here, and if this morning was any indication, it’s going to be an exciting one! Acts touring as part of Flip Circus including the Globe of Death Motorcycles (how’s that for a name!?), in which motorcycles speed around the inside of the steel globe, and aerialist Alexa Vazquez, part of the family which created the circus. We also spoke with members of the Bingo Troupe, performers from Ukraine who came to the United States amidst Russia’s war with their country.

Show times for Flip Circus at Sugarloaf Mills are 7:30 p.m. on weeknights, noon, 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the box office, and there is a $10 discount on adult tickets when ordered through the Flip Circus website.