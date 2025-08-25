Attention, Picklers: There’s a new place to play in Peachtree City

The Brief Ace Pickleball Club is officially open in Peachtree City, becoming the second APC location in Georgia and 17th overall. The members-only club specializes in "open play" opportunities, which means there are dedicated courts for unreserved, unlimited play. Currently, the Peachtree City club is offering a "first month free" membership deal for new members.



We don’t need to tell you just how popular pickleball has become across the country — there’s a good chance you’re already a regular player. But we can fill you in on the newest place to practice, play, and compete here in Georgia: Ace Pickleball Club in Peachtree City.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look inside the huge new pickleball club, located at 400 Crosstown Drive near Rockspray Pond Park. Ace Pickleball Club is a national indoor pickleball franchise with clubs in several states; the Peachtree City location is Georgia’s second (and the 17th overall), following the opening of a club in Roswell in 2023. And when we say it’s new, we mean it — the doors just opened to the public on Saturday!

Staffers at Ace Pickleball Club say their goal is to make the sport as accessible as possible — which means "open play" courts are always available, and all skill levels are welcome. Memberships include unlimited open play, court reservations, and access to mixers, events, and clinics. And right now, Ace Pickleball Club in Peachtree City is offering the first month of membership for free — click here for details.

Our morning was spent on the courts, of course, first getting a Pickleball 101 class with the club’s general manager, and then getting a tour of the facility and learning more about amenities and upcoming events. To check it out, click the video player in this article.

Member hours at the new club are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Click here for more information on Ace Pickleball Club.