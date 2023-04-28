Atlanta’s illegal dumping fight goes high-tech

The city of Atlanta issues a warning to individuals or businesses that dump discarded items in the public right of way.

Officials have new tools to go after violators. Those include surveillance cameras, and a new command center where police and civilian staff monitor activities.

"People think this is a victimless crime, but it is not," said Al Wiggins, the commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Public Safety.

The cameras are portable, enabling staff to place them at known trouble spots.

"It stops," Wiggins added, when potential violators see that their image may be captured.

Wiggins said there are so many items beyond old rubber tires that are thrown out of passing vehicles. They include appliances, furniture, clothing, and leftover construction materials.

Image 1 of 31 ▼ The city of Atlanta is employing new technology to combat illegal dumping. (FOX 5)

The last item he mentioned can pose a particular danger to small children, should they become curious and pick up a sharp item.

Wiggins has been given two Atlanta police officers for enforcement. Penalties can include felonies.

There could be a reward of $2,000 awaiting the person who reports a violator.

The number to call in tips is 404-546-3867.