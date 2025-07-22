Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club prepares for TOUR Championship takeover

The Brief This year’s TOUR Championship will take over East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 20 through 24, marking the end of the PGA TOUR season. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament by four strokes and took home his first FedExCup title. East Lake Golf Club is the oldest golf course in the city, first opening in 1908 and eventually serving as home course to the legendary Bobby Jones.



Just as it’s a tradition for the TOUR Championship to take over Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club every summer, it’s also a tradition for Good Day Atlanta to stop by about a month early to check out the preparations.

This year’s TOUR Championship will take over East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 20 through 24, marking the end of the PGA TOUR season and featuring the top 30 players in the standings competing in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament by 4 strokes and took home his first FedExCup title; the win was Scheffler’s 13th PGA TOUR title and seventh of 2024, making him the first player since Tiger Woods (in 2007) with seven TOUR wins in a season. Last year’s TOUR Championship was particularly memorable, as it marked the reopening of East Lake Golf Club after a major course renovation project.

TOUR Championship winners also take home a replica of "Calamity Jane," the famed putter used by legendary golfer Bobby Jones; it’s a nod to the golf club’s place in history as Jones’s home course. East Lake’s story stretches back to July 4, 1908, which marked the grand opening of the 18-hole course and Clubhouse. And fun fact: Bobby Jones was in attendance as a 6-year-old with his father at that grand opening!

Stopping by a month before the TOUR Championship gives us a chance to go behind-the-scenes as the course is prepared, menus are planned, and temporary venues are constructed. For information on the event and for ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the "swing" of summer at East Lake Golf Club!

The Source: Information for this story comes from East Lake Golf Clubs, the TOUR Championship, and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



