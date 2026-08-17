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Atlanta youth soccer players get jerseys made from plastic

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 17, 2026 9:45 AM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 9:45 AM EDT
Atlanta youth soccer jerseys made from plastic
Atlanta youth soccer jerseys made from plastic

Atlanta youth soccer jerseys made from plastic

Soccer in the Streets kicked off its fall season with new jerseys made entirely from recycled plastic. Each jersey uses material from six plastic bottles, with six designs honoring MARTA neighborhoods where the young athletes play.

The Brief

    • Soccer in the Streets kicked off its fall season with new jerseys made entirely from recycled plastic.
    • Each jersey uses material from six plastic bottles, with six designs honoring MARTA neighborhoods where the young athletes play.
    • The initiative also adds 12 recycling bins at local fields and aims to divert up to 6 tons of waste from landfills.

ATLANTA - A youth soccer program is combining sports and sustainability as Atlanta prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

Soccer in the Streets kicked off its fall season in Atlanta's West End by unveiling new jerseys made entirely from recycled plastic.

Each jersey repurposes the equivalent of six plastic bottles that otherwise could have ended up in landfills.

Six unique jersey designs were created with help from Cox Enterprises, Georgia Power and Georgia-Pacific. Each design pays tribute to the MARTA neighborhoods where participants in the program play soccer.

The sustainability effort extends beyond what the players are wearing. The initiative is adding 12 recycling bins at local soccer fields, with a goal of diverting as much as 6 tons of waste from landfills.

Soccer in the Streets serves more than 1,300 local players, using soccer to provide opportunities for young people while keeping the sport accessible in communities across Atlanta.

The Source

  • Information provided by Soccer in the Streets. 

AtlantaSports