Atlanta Watershed employee killed while repairing sewer

A City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management employee was tragically killed over the weekend.

On February 2, Carl Newman was working to repair a sewer on Kirkwood Road when an accident claimed his life.

Atlanta Watershed released a statement following Newman's death:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Newman. He was a dedicated and well-respected member of our Wastewater Collection Construction Team, performing work that is vital to the function of our City. Our prayers and thoughts are with Carl's family, his friends, and the Wastewater Collection team, especially his crew mates.”