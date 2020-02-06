Atlanta to issue new e-scooter regulations

New regulations are in the works when it comes to e-scooters in Atlanta.

The city has prepared legislation to set up a new permitting process and regulations for use.

A survey of more than 2,000 people in Atlanta found many want to see fewer scooters on the streets.

The city will use the feedback to come up with new legislation.

This week, state senators passed a bill that could let local governments control regulation for electric scooters.

GEORGIA SENATORS LOOK TO HANDS-OFF APPROACH ON SCOOTER RULES