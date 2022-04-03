Atlanta residents protest against increasing rent rates

Rental rates throughout Atlanta have jumped over the past several months, and some residents want the increases to stop.

A 2021 study focused on data from ‘Apartment List’ found that the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 16% nationwide from January to December 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the cost of rent, both here in Georgia and nationwide.

Dozens of demonstrates gathered at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta Saturday. The protesters then marched to the Georgia State Capitol.

The march was organized by the Housing Justice League.

Organizers said they are aware that certain neighborhoods are being targeted more than others. The increase in rent oftentimes has not kept pace with wages. The disparity can create a financial strain for many Atlanta families or in some cases lead to displacement.

Demonstrators also pushed for the end of the state-wide ban on rent control.

