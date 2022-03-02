Atlanta R&B radio icon Silas 'SiMan Baby' Alexander dies from pancreatic cancer

article

Atlanta R&B radio icon Silas "SiMan Baby" Alexander III has died months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 58 years old.

Alexander's family announced his death on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying that "we feel at peace knowing that he can rest now."

Born in Eatonton, Georgia, Alexander began his radio career in high school working as a board operator. His passion for the airwaves continued through college. As his radio deejay name "SiMan Baby," he worked at V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. His most recent work was co-hosting a syndicated show with hip-hop icon Chubb Rock.

Alexander announced his cancer diagnosis on his public Facebook page on Sept. 4, 2021 - his 58th birthday.

"I ask all of you to continue to love each other," he said. "I am thankful that I could see this birthday and hug on and love on all the people that I know."

In January, Alexander was honored by the city of Atlanta with a Phoenix Award for his "trailblazing work throughout his 41-year career."

Alexander is survived by Sandra Alexander, his wife of 30 years, and son Silas Alexander IV.

Gary "Mix Master Mitch" Mitchell, Alexander's cousin who worked in Atlanta radio, also died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 7, 2021.

The family has not announced funeral arrangements at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE