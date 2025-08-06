Atlanta rapper Jeezy thanks Uber driver for 10-hour ride to concert

article

The Brief Jeezy’s flight to Baltimore was canceled due to bad weather. After car trouble on the highway, an Uber driver stepped in to help. The driver took Jeezy 10 hours to Baltimore, arriving just before the show.



Atlanta rapper Jeezy is giving a special shoutout to an Uber driver who helped him make it to a recent show in Baltimore—just minutes before showtime.

What we know:

After bad weather canceled his flight, Jeezy and his team opted to drive from Atlanta to Baltimore. But trouble hit again when their car struck an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing a fuel leak.

That’s when Uber driver Tanner stepped in.

He picked them up and drove them to a nearby rental car location. But when no rentals were available, Jeezy asked Tanner how much it would cost to drive them the rest of the way.

After a quick chat, Tanner agreed—and drove the rapper 10 hours straight to Baltimore, where Jeezy arrived just 10 minutes before taking the stage.

See the Instagram post

As a thank-you, Tanner was made a special guest at the show and gifted a Snowman t-shirt.