Atlanta Pride seeking hundreds of volunteers for annual festival

Atlanta Pride festival organizers are seeking volunteers to help make the nationally-renowned event possible. The festival, scheduled for October, requires hundreds of volunteers to ensure its success.

A special event held over the weekend marked the halfway point before the Pride kick-off and served as a unique opportunity to recruit volunteers.

Officials from Pride have stated that it takes approximately 400 to 500 volunteers to pull off the event each year. With the festival attracting hundreds of thousands of people annually, volunteers play a crucial role in its execution.

For more information on how to volunteer, interested individuals can visit Atlanta Pride's website at atlantapride.org.



