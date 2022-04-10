Atlanta police use pepper spray to break up large fight

The Atlanta Police Department said officers had to use pepper spray to stop a large fight in the Oakland City neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers went to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a large fight between several people. Arlington Avenue is located within the Oakland City neighborhood off of Lee St. SW, according to map records.

"OC spray was utilized to break up the fight", authorities confirmed. The letters "OC" stand for oleoresin capsicum, which is listed as an active ingredient found in some pepper spray's.

The fight ended shortly after officer's used the spray.

No word on what caused the fight or if any arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.

