Atlanta police release sketch of multiple robbery suspect

Police released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they believe has committed multiple robberies in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police sketch of suspect in southwest Atlanta robberies

According to police, the first robbery took place on the night of Feb. 8 at 248 Trinity Avenue S.W. The second happened six days later on Feb. 14th at 131 Walker Street S.W.

In both cases, the robber approached two people, pulled out a handgun and demanded their belongings.

Atlanta police robbery investigators hope someone will recognize the suspect and contact them.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the identity of the man in the sketch to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.