Crash involving Atlanta police officer shuts down I-85

An Atlanta police officer was involved in some sort of crash on I-85 Saturday night. All lanes were shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The police department confirmed the "accident" happened near Cleveland Avenue.

The involved officer was said to be alert, conscious and breathing.

It's not clear what led to the crash or if anyone else was involved. There was no word on when the lanes would reopen.

The Atlanta Police Department said this is an active investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.