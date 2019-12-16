Atlanta Police: Man living in car shot twice

Atlanta Police say a 59-year-old man was shot while he was in his car early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot on Bell Street NE around 1:30 a.m. They discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Investigators say he was able to speak with police before being rushed to the hospital.

No further details about his condition were released, but police believe the man may have been living in his vehicle.

Police say they have no suspect information and they are reviewing surveillance video in search of additional leads.