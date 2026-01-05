Atlanta police investigating bomb threat in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police responded to a bomb threat at 290 17th Street NW in Midtown Atlanta late Monday morning.
The threat was reported at 11:42 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta.
SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed several police vehicles and multiple officers on site.
Beyond confirming that a threat was received, Atlanta police have not released additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.