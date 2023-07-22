Atlanta Police, Georgia State Patrol officers injured, squad car overturned on highway

article

The Atlanta Police Department says two officers were injured in an accident on I-285 Saturday evening. The car they were riding in flipped over.

An Atlanta police officer, who has not been named, was riding with an unidentified Georgia State Patrol officer traveling west down I-285 when the accident happened near Jonesboro Road.

It's not yet clear what caused the incident, but the vehicle was overturned when help arrived.

So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

