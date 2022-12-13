Atlanta named 5th best city to ring in the new year, study finds

With New Year's Eve just a few weeks away, people are getting ready to celebrate. A new study says that there's almost nowhere better to ring in the new year in American than in Atlanta.

Personal finance website WalletHub reports that the capital of the Peach State is the fifth-best place to celebrate New Year's Eve in the country.

The site compared the 100 biggest cities across key metrics from safety to expense.

America topped the list with the No. 1 ranking of affordable fine dining and the legality of fireworks.

A general view of Peach Drop 2015 at Underground Atlanta on December 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

New York took the top spot on the overall list, followed by Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

Atlanta's high placement comes at a great time. The city is planning to bring back its iconic celebration The Peach Drop for New Year's Eve this year.

Previously, officials were worried it would be too dangerous to gather during the pandemic.

More details about the event are expected to be released in the next few weeks.