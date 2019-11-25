Atlanta museum celebrates global holiday traditions

An Atlanta museum is giving guests the gift of travel this season, with an exhibition that highlights holiday traditions from around the globe. And best of all? No expensive plane fare necessary.

Fernbank’s 10th annual Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World just opened last week, and continues through January 12th, 2020. The fan favorite features dozens of trees and other displays, each representing various countries and their unique holiday customs. The Winter Wonderland exhibit is free with museum admission, and available daily during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the Winter Wonderland, there are a few special events planned through the month of December, starting with a Sensory Morning on Saturday, December 7th, during which the museum will open an hour early for a quieter and calmer atmosphere for guests with special needs or sensory sensitivities. The museum will remain open late on Friday, December 13th for Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party, an event for those ages 21 and up from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Finally, Fernbank will ring in the New Year with a special Noon Year's Eve celebration and balloon drop event on Tuesday, December 31st from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Of course, the Good Day feature team couldn’t wait to go play in the “Winter Wonderland” – so we spent the morning at Fernbank checking it out. Click the video player for a special look inside this holiday extravaganza.