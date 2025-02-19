Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks infrastructure, youth, mental health & chicken wings

The Brief The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program aims to provide 6,000 jobs for young Atlantans this year, up from fewer than 2,000 when Dickens took office. The city is tackling pothole issues, with 30,000 potholes filled since Dickens became mayor, and a promise to address reported potholes within a week. The Silence the Shame campaign is working to reduce stigma around mental health issues, focusing on anxiety, depression, and domestic violence prevention.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed a range of key issues during a recent interview, including infrastructure improvements, youth employment programs, mental health awareness, and city governance. From the city's response to pothole concerns to expanding opportunities for young people, Dickens emphasized his administration’s ongoing efforts to create a better Atlanta.

Mayor addresses instructor's death at Lake Oconee

Before diving into city issues, Dickens addressed a recent tragedy at Lake Oconee, where Jocelyn Wilson, a fellow Mays High School graduate and Spelman College instructor, was recovered after an accident.

City Infrastructure and Emergency Response

Mayor Dickens praised the Watershed Management Team for its dedication to responding to emergencies, such as water main breaks, regardless of weather conditions.

Additionally, the mayor addressed ongoing road maintenance and pothole concerns, responding to public criticism, including a reference in rapper 2 Chainz’s new album.

Investing in Atlanta’s Youth

As part of the Year of the Youth campaign, Dickens highlighted the success of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which reportedly hired 5,700 young people last year. The goal for 2025 is to provide 6,000 jobs for students aged 14-24.

The program allows students to "earn while they learn" through paid internships, and Dickens encouraged businesses and organizations to participate by hiring interns.

Mental Health and Public Safety

Addressing crime and mental health, Dickens emphasized the Silence the Shame campaign, a local initiative founded by Shanti Das to combat mental health stigma.

The campaign aims to connect Atlanta residents with mental health resources to reduce anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

More information can be found at silencetheshame.com.

Inspector General Vacancy and Government Ethics

When asked about the recent resignation of the city's Inspector General, Dickens clarified that the position is appointed by an independent board—not the mayor.

Despite the resignation, Dickens reaffirmed his commitment to government accountability and transparency.

The city will soon have two separate boards overseeing ethics and the Inspector General’s office, which Dickens believes will enhance independence and public trust.

A Lighter Note: The Best Lemon Pepper Wings in Atlanta

Towards the end of the interview, Dickens shared his personal favorite lemon pepper wing spots in Atlanta.

While he admitted to having multiple go-to spots, southwest Atlanta remains his top choice for the city’s most beloved dish.

What’s Next for Atlanta?

Mayor Dickens closed the conversation by urging Atlantans to stay engaged, whether by hiring youth interns, reporting potholes, or seeking mental health support.

For more information on city initiatives, visit atlantaga.gov or call 311 for city services.