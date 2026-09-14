Atlanta launches $500 no-fee rent loan program to prevent evictions

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The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launched a zero-cost $500 rent microloan program to help residents avoid eviction. The two-year pilot program partners with nonprofit Flagstone Initiative to assist households experiencing financial hardship. Funding includes $50,000 from Atlanta along with support from Airbnb, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta and William Josef Foundation.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new zero-cost, zero-fee anti-displacement microloan program to help vulnerable households avoid eviction.

What we know:

Dickens introduced a zero-cost, zero-fee anti-displacement loan program as part of the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative.

The two-year pilot offers $500 rent loans to help eligible households facing financial hardship avoid missing payments.

The City of Atlanta is contributing $50,000 in pilot funding.

Local and national donors are providing additional support, including $50,000 for loan costs from Airbnb, $150,000 in loan capital from the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, and $150,000 from the William Josef Foundation.

The Flagstone Initiative, a national nonprofit founded in 2022, is administering the program.

Flagstone has issued over 9,000 microloans across seven states by working with governments, housing providers and philanthropic donors.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes the difference between stability and crisis is a few hundred dollars at the wrong time," Dickens said. "This pilot gives us another tool to step in early, help families stay in their homes and prevent a temporary setback from becoming an eviction."

What you can do:

Households looking for more information can visit flagstoneinitiative.org/rent-loan or reach out to the city's Housing Help Center.

Housing providers interested in participating can contact Flagstone at flagstoneinitiative.org/contact, and details on the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative are at atl.direct/nri/.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the total number of households that will receive assistance under the pilot funding.

Repayment terms require recipients to contribute $20 a week for 25 weeks with no interest, fees, collateral, credit checks, credit reporting or collections tied to the loan.