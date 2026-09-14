Gunfire breaks out during Elberton music video shoot
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Shots fired during a music video recording at a local apartment complex sent a bullet flying into a home on Friday evening.
What we know:
Deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Elberton Police Department responded to Sunny Brook Apartments after several 911 calls reported gunfire on Friday evening.
Investigators found that two groups began shooting at each other while a crowd watched a music video being recorded.
One bullet flew through an exterior wall of an apartment and lodged in an interior wall.
Law enforcement officers gathered video evidence along with bullet casings at the scene.
Investigators are working alongside witnesses and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation gang investigator to identify the shooters.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not named any suspects, released descriptions of the people involved or confirmed if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
Officials urge anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 706-408-7311.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the incident in an official statement.