Gunfire breaks out during Elberton music video shoot

The Brief Shots fired during a music video shoot at Sunny Brook Apartments in Elberton caused a bullet to pierce an occupied apartment's wall. Two groups opened fire during the shoot on Friday evening, leaving physical evidence and video for investigators to process. Authorities are partnering with a state gang investigator and asking the public to call a tip line with information.



Shots fired during a music video recording at a local apartment complex sent a bullet flying into a home on Friday evening.

What we know:

Deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Elberton Police Department responded to Sunny Brook Apartments after several 911 calls reported gunfire on Friday evening.

Investigators found that two groups began shooting at each other while a crowd watched a music video being recorded.

One bullet flew through an exterior wall of an apartment and lodged in an interior wall.

Law enforcement officers gathered video evidence along with bullet casings at the scene.

Investigators are working alongside witnesses and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation gang investigator to identify the shooters.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named any suspects, released descriptions of the people involved or confirmed if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Officials urge anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 706-408-7311.