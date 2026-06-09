Atlanta History Center children’s area gets a 'sporty' makeover

The Brief The Atlanta History Center has re-themed its Goizueta Children's Experience as a celebration of Atlanta's professional sports teams. "Atlanta Sports" was designed to celebrate hometown teams including the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, Dream, and United — and features interactive elements including games and activities. First opened in January 2025, the Goizueta Children's Experience is a 5,000 square-foot educational playground designed specifically for kids in the second grade and younger.



Sports are a big part of Atlanta’s history — so, it makes perfect sense that Atlanta History Center has partnered with our city’s major professional sports teams to create something new and exciting for kids!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look at "Atlanta Sports," the latest theme to take over the Center’s Goizueta Children's Experience. First opened in January 2025, the Goizueta Children's Experience is a 5,000 square-foot educational playground designed specifically for kids in the second grade and younger. Essentially, it’s a mini-museum inside the Center, and it’s re-themed every year to keep the space fresh and exciting for visitors.

"Atlanta Sports" was designed to celebrate our hometown teams, including the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, Dream, and United — and features interactive elements including games and activities that highlight both the teams themselves and the important skills that made each team successful.

And here’s the really good news: All the fun inside the Goizueta Children's Experience is included in the price of admission to the Atlanta History Center. Tickets to the Center’s Buckhead campus (130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest) are $31 for adults ($35 on the weekends) and $27 for youth ages 4 to 12 ($31 on the weekend). Click here for more information.

We spent a fun morning exploring the Goizueta Children's Experience when it first opened, and we knew we needed to do it again now that it’s been refreshed. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting "sporty" at the Center!