The city of Atlanta fires its human resources chief over ‘preferential treatment’ of her daughter

Atlanta’s head of human resources was fired for abusing her power as a City Hall employee by "encouraging preferential treatment" of her daughter, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

The Office of Inspector General released a report in May alleging that Tarlesha Smith created a position within the Office of the City Solicitor for her daughter, Bridget Smith. The report finds Smith retaliated against a supervisor who recommended her daughter’s termination.

Atlanta’s City Hall has a history of corruption scandals. Mayor Andre Dickens, who appointed Smith and is presumably running for reelection in 2025, has overseen a mostly clean administration.

The report says that Smith created a compliance analyst position with a nearly $52,000 salary and expedited her daughter’s hiring process even though she lacked qualifications for the job, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

Once hired, the daughter misunderstood the training manual’s directions about on-site work, and when a supervisor denied her request to telework after completing training, the daughter became "disengaged" and "exhibited tardiness and absenteeism," the report said.

When the daughter’s supervisor suggested firing her, the Department of Human Resources launched an investigation into the supervisor, placed her on administrative leave, and requested disciplinary action against her, which was denied.

City lawyers launched their own investigation into Smith after the inspector general’s report was released.

The city’s Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said Thursday in a letter to city council members that the law department confirmed Smith’s abuse of power and the second investigation revealed Smith’s "adverse action" against the daughter’s supervisor, Office of the City Solicitor Director Jennifer Johnson.

"We take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously, especially if it involves a leader of the organization," Burks wrote, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith has been fired, according to the letter. The mayor’s office did not provide further information about her termination, but a spokesperson identified Calvin Blackburn as the interim human resources commissioner while the city searches for Smith’s permanent replacement.