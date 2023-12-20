Atlanta firefighters continue 53-year-old Christmas party tradition

It's a tradition Atlanta firefighters have been putting on for more than 50 years. Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 in the Vine City, English Avenue, and Washington Park neighborhoods has been hosting a Christmas Party for families since 1970. This year was one of their biggest ever.

Every year, Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 opens its doors and transforms from a public safety building into a gathering spot for the community it serves.

"It's good for the firefighters to see people happy as well, especially the children, and not just always running calls and seeing people hurt all the time." Captain John Rhodes said.

Rhodes is the captain of Station 16, and he is also the chairman of the Christmas party. He says they plan the event for the entire year leading up to it.

"It makes us feel good because we know we're continuing a lifelong tradition, a tradition that will continue in this neighborhood. The firefighters before us - they saw a need to assist the community, not just running calls, but to see people at their best as well." Rhodes said.

The first 16 African-American male firefighters who integrated into the department served at Station 16. Later, the first eight female African-American firefighters were stationed here as well. In 1970, the station started the party as a way to give back to this neighborhood.

"It was initiated originally by the members that were assigned to Station 16. They started buying gifts with the money out of their pockets for community kids, and it has grown to what you see here today," Atlanta Fire Chief Rodrick Smith said.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Empty Stocking Fund, Norfolk Southern, and CompuDot all worked to make sure 400 families have plenty of toys, bicycles, and even laptops for kids to open up on Christmas morning.

"This is a years-long process, building the relationships, building the partnerships, working on the program itself. Then it comes to this moment where people are showing up, children are excited to see Santa, people are partaking in the festivities of the day, and it makes it all worth it," said Taos Wynn, the chief executive officer for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

Volunteers help serve a hot meal to everyone. That's something Anissa Ferrell, or Doll, has been doing her whole life. Her mother, who was a 911 operator, first started helping make this meal in her kitchen. Now the fire station kitchen is named after her.

"She wanted to cook and make sure that every child had a hot meal, a traditional meal, just like we usually would during the holiday. But some people are not able to sit with their family or have a hot meal," Ferrell said.

She's watched the event grow from a few dozen meals to more than 400 families attending.

"It really means a lot, because sometimes you don't know the person next door to you, you don't know what they're going through. But to be able to provide a hot meal to those individuals and be able to break bread with them and all of the individuals of the fire department, it means a lot," Ferrell said.

Doug's North Carolina BBQ stepped in this year to smoke all of the turkeys, William Hill, a partner in the restaurant, has a special connection to Station 16. Earlier this summer, his house caught on fire. While he was able to put out most of the fire himself with a pressure washer, Station 16 responded to help.

"And about a month later, they just happened to walk into the restaurant on their lunch break, and they were like ‘Hey I know you!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you put out a fire at my house about a month ago!’ Him and his team had lunch with us, and that's when they introduced us to the holiday party and asked us ‘Do we want to be involved,’" Hill said.

Getting involved was a no-brainer for the restaurant.

"The holidays are the time when a lot of people come together. A lot of people don't have the opportunity to purchase gifts, purchase large dinners, for the fire department to have the opportunity to give back, and we're honored to be a part of it." Douglas Codgell with Doug's North Carolina BBQ said.

Firefighters and EMTs from every station in the city along with the fire department recruits and cadets all help as well.

"Every firefighter at this station wants to be here. They want to be a part of the event. I get a lot of volunteers who come to the station just to be a part of the event," Rhodes said.

All coming together to serve 600 people in a single day, and the entire community all year long.

"It is a joy to see the smiles on the kids' faces, the parents' faces. Just give them a meal, a holiday gift, and some holiday cheer," Smith said.

